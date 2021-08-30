Luis Garcia explains the impact Cristiano Ronaldo will have in the dressing room at Old Trafford after rejoining Manchester United. (1:13)

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani's Uruguay call-up for next month's World Cup qualifiers has been cancelled due to quarantine rules, Uruguay's football association (AUF) said on Monday.

Premier League clubs last week unanimously decided not to release players for international duty that required travel to countries on the UK's COVID-19 red list.

People travelling to red-list countries are required to quarantine for 10 days after returning, and Cavani would have missed the league game against Newcastle United on Sept. 11 and the Champions League clash against Young Boys three days later.

AUF said the 34-year-old will not be involved against Peru, Bolivia and Ecuador due to "the situation for players coming from England."

Cavani made his first appearance of the season against Wolves on Sunday, coming off the bench in United's 1-0 win.

Edinson Cavani came on as a substitute in Manchester United's win at Wolves. Photo by Andrew Kearns - CameraSport via Getty Images

There is also a row brewing with fellow Premier League club Aston Villa and Argentina over the international break regarding the selection of Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia.

Meanwhile, Sevilla and LaLiga have requested that the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) postpones the club's game against Barcelona scheduled for Sept. 11, Sevilla said on Monday.

They made the decision after the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected LaLiga's move to stop the South American CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying window being extended.

The two-day extension was granted by FIFA in order to help national teams get in fixtures that were postponed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The international fixture window in South America will now end on Sept. 10 and many teams have players scheduled to take part in domestic games 24 hours later, including the Sevilla versus Barca clash.

"The RFEF's Competition Committee will meet this week to assess the request. This comes as a result of the Court of Arbitration for Sport's denial to modify the South-American FIFA calendar," Sevilla said in a statement.

The same issue is set to arise in October, with the CONMEBOL window extended again to accommodate extra fixtures.