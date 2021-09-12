Don Hutchison evaluates Cristiano Ronaldo's impact on Man United after scoring twice in his return to the club. (1:08)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said Cristiano Ronaldo will have to be carefully managed after his return to Manchester United and that he told the forward he can not expect to play in every game.

Ronaldo marked his comeback with two goals in the 4-1 win over Newcastle on Saturday.

United are back in action on Tuesday against Young Boys in the Champions League and Solskjaer said Ronaldo will be assessed before the Norwegian picks his team.

"It's not impossible to leave him out," Solskjaer said. "He is 36. Mason [Greenwood] is 19 so it's the same, I have to manage his minutes and I have to manage a 36-year-old's minutes as well.

"The other thing with Cristiano is that he looks after himself so much so I know he will recover quickly. Of course, it's important that we get everyone up and running and to get him up and running."

Jesse Lingard put himself in contention for a start against Young Boys after coming off the bench to score the fourth against Newcastle.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice on his second Manchester United debut. Getty

The England midfielder impressed during a loan spell at West Ham last season but Solskjaer said he was kept at Old Trafford over the summer to play a key role in the coming campaign.

"Jesse has had his hard times and he is a lovely boy, or man now," he added.

"He was allowed to go out [on loan]. I could have kept him because I know how good a player he is but he showed everyone with West Ham and England what kind of player he is.

"He is a Man United fan. He has grown up with the Man United kit on himself since he was a baby so I am so pleased for him and he is a top top player and person."