Cristiano Ronaldo broke the all-time Champions League appearance record on Wednesday as his last-minute goal helped Manchester United beat Villarreal 2-1.

Ronaldo had been level with retired goalkeeper Iker Casillas on 181 appearances but Wednesday's showing brought him to 182.

He scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side a muchneeded win.

The Portugal international also holds a number of other records in the men's tournament, including the most titles with five.

He is also the top goalscorer with 137 goals, as well as clocking up the most assists with 42.

Cristiano Ronaldo in Champions League action for Manchester United against Villarreal. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi trails Ronaldo in both categories, with 121 goals and 36 assists.

Ronaldo has also scored the most penalties with 19, while Messi is second again with 16.

United's win against Villarreal puts them third in Group F behind Young Boys and Atalanta.