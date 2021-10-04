Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he can get the best out of Manchester United's superstar squad despite Saturday's 1-1 draw with Everton meaning United have won just two of their last six games and only one during a run of four straight fixtures at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer saw his squad strengthened significantly over the summer with the additions of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho and there has been criticism from some fans that another manager would be able to produce better performances with such a talented group.

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

- Dawson: Ronaldo can't rescue Man United in Everton draw

Solskjaer, however, is adamant he is the right man for the job. He said: "I'm very confident that we will get the best out of this squad. A lot has happened this month and we've had Raphael, and Jadon with us since August, and Cristiano since September.

"We've got loads to work on and we need to improve, we know that and I know that but I do believe in this group of players and the coaching staff that I've got. So, the short answer is yes I'm confident."

Having seen their form dip over the month, United face a tough run of games after the international break. Their next four Premier League fixtures are against Leicester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, a run which also includes a crucial Champions League double-header against Atalanta.

Solskjaer has enjoyed a good record in important games during his time in charge at Old Trafford, beating Pep Guardiola's City four times since the start of the 2019-20 season, but the Norwegian said his players must prove they can do it again.

"I believe in these players, I believe in the coaching staff and I believe we have something going," Solskjaer said. "The proof is in the pudding, we need results and you have to turn up.

"You can't say 'we did well against City and Tottenham last year,' we have to do it during the 90 minutes, whoever plays.

"That is the challenge because every game in the Champions League and Premier League is a big game against a good team and every game as Manchester United is a potential banana skin as we are expected to win every one."