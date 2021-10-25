Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is not interested in managing Manchester United should the Premier League side move on from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, sources have told ESPN.

Often tipped to be a viable candidate for the Old Trafford bench in case of the departure of Solskjaer, Zidane is not a rush to return to managing and is waiting for the right opportunity to emerge.

Zinedine Zidane has no interest in potentially managing Manchester United. Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Sources have told ESPN's Mark Ogden that Solskjaer is fighting to save his job as United manager, with a sizable number of the squad having lost faith in Norwegian tactician even before Sunday's 5-0 defeat against Liverpool.

ESPN has also been told that the United hierarchy are aware that former Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte eyed as an option.

A member of the World Cup-winning squad with France in 1998, Zidane is a huge favourite to take over as boss of Les Bleus whenever Didier Deschamps steps down, whether that be after the 2022 World Cup or Euro 2024.

Zidane, 49, left Real Madrid last summer to finish his second stint in charge at the Bernabeu. In his two spells in charge at Madrid, he won a slew of silverware including three Champions League trophies, two LaLiga titles, and two Club World Cup crowns. He also has two European Supercup wins.