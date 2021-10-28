Cristiano Ronaldo announced to his 360 million Instagram followers on Thursday that he and his partner, Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez, are expecting twins.

The announcement means the 36-year-old Portugal international and Manchester United star will become a father to six children -- two of whom, Eva and Mateo, are also twins aged four.

The couple wrote on social media: "Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can't wait to meet you."

Ronaldo and Rodriguez, 27, have a three-year-old daughter Alana together, and Ronaldo also has an 11-year-old son named Cristiano Jnr.