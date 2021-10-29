Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is ready to "fight back" as manager of Manchester United.

The Norwegian has been left in a precarious position following the 5-0 defeat to Liverpool.

- Insider Notebook: Rodgers eyed as Solskjaer successor

And while he said the intense speculation surrounding his future has made for a "difficult week," he added that he is up for the challenge of turning things around -- starting with the trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

"I've been through some very bad moments as a player here, and when I've been a manager I've dealt with setbacks," Solskjaer told a news conference on Friday. "There have been two or three crises at least since I became manager here and one thing I can say is I'll always give it a good shot and fight back.

"It's been a difficult week, of course. We've had to deal with the result and performance against Liverpool which we know wasn't good enough and that's something that footballers have to deal with, that's why we're in this game.

"You have to look forward to the next game, and when you get to that next game, sort it out and challenge the problems. We've had a good week on the training field."