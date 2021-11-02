Shaka Hislop and Dan Thomas react to Manchester United's 2-2 draw with Atalanta and question whether fans should be happy with the club's performance. (1:41)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer called Cristiano Ronaldo the best goal scorer alive and compared him to basketball legend Michael Jordan after watching him score a stoppage-time equaliser to earn a point away at Atalanta in the Champions League.

United remain in control of their Champions League group after a 2-2 draw in Bergamo on Tuesday, secured thanks to Ronaldo's eighth and ninth goals of the season.

His second of the night -- a crisp finish from Mason Greenwood's flick -- came in the 91st minute leading Solskjaer to draw comparisons with Jordan.

"He is incredible and if there is anyone you want the ball to fall to in the last minute it is him," Solskjaer said. "He is the best goal scorer alive and it is hard for me to say that because he just went past me with these two goals, now he has one more goal for Manchester United than me.

"That last goal, that must be a Michael Jordan moment when he wins championships in extra time."

Meanwhile, Ronaldo said United were "lucky" to come away with a result.

"It was a difficult game, I know when we play in Bergamo it is always difficult, but we believe until the end and I am so happy," Ronaldo told BT Sport.

"We never give up, we believe until the end, it is a good result for us. We were a little bit lucky in the end but that is football."

The last-gasp goal was particularly welcome for Solskjaer, whose future is still the subject of intense scrutiny.

The performance in Italy will not silence the doubters but Ronaldo insists the squad still needs time to gel.

"We have to improve, we have different players, a different system, we have to adapt with each other, but it will take time; we have time to improve and be better," he said.

Solskjaer is sweating on the fitness of Raphael Varane ahead of Manchester City's visit to Old Trafford on Saturday after the Frenchman was forced off with a hamstring problem.

The United boss replaced Varane with Greenwood -- who set up Ronaldo's equaliser -- as well as Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek, both of whom made an impact in the closing stages.

"Cristiano is just incredible if there is anyone you want a chance to fall to and a difficult chance, it is just incredible," Solskjaer said.

"That is football, no one can question the character of these players, because they don't ever give up and give in, they just keep going. We had to make changes and they worked."