Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said the speculation around his future as Manchester United manager is "no problem" as he prepares for the first Manchester derby of the season.

Solskjaer has eased the pressure with victory over Tottenham and a draw with Atalanta in his last two games but the Norwegian faces a tough challenge against Pep Guardiola's champions on Saturday in United's first game back at Old Trafford since the 5-0 mauling by Liverpool two weeks ago.

"When I stepped in the doors here in December 2018, three years ago, there has been speculation ever since," Solskjaer told a news conference on Friday.

"That is no problem. We have moved on from Liverpool. It is a dark moment in our careers but we have had a good two weeks.

"You don't expect an easy ride when you become manager of Man United, that is how it is."

Despite a disappointing start to the season, Solskjaer enjoys a healthy record against Guardiola with four wins and a draw from their last seven meetings.

Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he isn't worried about his job. Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

City haven't beaten United in the Premier League since April 2019 and United will move level on points with their rivals if they win this weekend.

"I am not one to talk about what I have done," Solskjaer said. "I have got great respect and admiration for Pep and what he has done.

"We have had some good results and tight games, we need another performance like this, sometimes you need luck, we know this game we have to suffer a lot but we have to believe, trust ourselves because we are at home and have had a couple of good results."

Solskjaer confirmed defender Raphael Varane will be out for around four or five weeks with the hamstring injury picked up during the draw with Atalanta but he is hopeful of having Victor Lindelof available to face City after he missed the trip to Italy.

Guardiola, meanwhile, is sweating on the fitness of Kyle Walker. The right-back limped off during the midweek win over Club Brugge in the Champions League with a foot problem and Guardiola said he would not know until after training on Friday afternoon whether or not Walker will be available to line up at Old Trafford.

"Of course it [the derby] is special, for the city, for many issues but at the end it is the same result, not like semifinal or final," Guardiola said.

"We did good games against them. One game when we drew was a bit boring when the teams were a bit scared.

"They went into the Europa League and we were not in a good moment.

"They are so good up front and now with Cristiano Ronaldo they are better."