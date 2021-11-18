Gab and Juls debate whether Brendan Rodgers would be a good fit for Man United if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is sacked. (1:09)

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has denied that he is interested in the Manchester United job amid mounting pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Last month, ESPN reported that Rodgers is a potential replacement for the Norwegian after impressing senior figures at Old Trafford during his short tenure at Leicester.

- Insider Notebook: Rodgers eyed as Solskjaer successor

- Best images of 2021-22 so far: Ronaldo's return, Messi's move

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Rodgers, 48, signed a long-term contract in 2019 at the King Power Stadium and reiterated his desire to stay at the club at a news conference on Thursday.

When asked about the speculation, Rodgers replied: "Firstly, it's really disrespectful for you to ask the question when there is a manager in place at the club.

"Secondly, I can't really comment on it because it's not real. I'm proud to be here at Leicester City. It is frustrating for supporters and my players, but from a personal perspective, it is something that's in the modern game, but something I have no focus on whatsoever.

Brendan Rodgers has rejected claims that he is interested in the Manchester United job. Photo by Peter Powell - Pool/Getty Images

"I've got a huge respect for Khun Top [Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha] and the protection of his father's legacy. I feel I'm in the right place, at the right time, with the right people."

During his two-year spell at the club, Rodgers has helped Leicester win the FA Cup and Community Shield for the first time in their history.

Sources have told ESPN that Solskjaer's long-term future has not been guaranteed amid a run of six defeats in 12 matches.

United's executive-vice chairman Ed Woodward backed Solskjaer on Wednesday but sources have told ESPN that members of the squad are frustrated with the manager's reluctance to rotate players this season.

Leicester host Premier League leaders Chelsea on Saturday while United travel to Watford.