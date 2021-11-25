Mark Ogden explains what we could expect to see from Manchester United under Ralf Rangnick. (1:27)

Manchester United are in advanced talks to appoint Ralf Rangnick as the club's interim manager until the end of the season, sources told ESPN.

Rangnick, 63, is set to leave his role as head of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow and sign a six-month contract at Old Trafford.

Sources close to Rangnick initially distanced him from the role at Old Trafford when contacted by ESPN in the wake of Solskjaer's departure. Sources added that a breakthrough was reached when a consultancy role was offered as part of Rangnick's move to the club. The exact terms of the consultancy role have yet to be determined, but Rangnick is expected to stay on in some capacity at United once his interim tenure ends.

United have yet to officially confirm whether Rangnick will be joining, but a source added that talks were at an advanced stage.

The German is unlikely to be in charge for Sunday's Premier League match against leaders Chelsea due to work permit reasons, but his first match as manager could come against Arsenal on Dec. 2.

United have been searching for an interim manager since the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the humiliating 4-1 defeat at Watford last week.

Former midfielder Michael Carrick is currently in caretaker charge and guided them to a 2-0 win at Villarreal on Tuesday to secure a place in the Champions League knockout rounds.

Sources told ESPN that United held talks with former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde and that Lucien Favre, previously at Borussia Dortmund, was also on their list.

Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino is United's long-term target, according to ESPN sources, but the club had an initial enquiry about his immediate availability knocked back.

Sources added that Pochettino would be keen on the vacancy at Old Trafford but is under contract in Paris until 2023 after signing an extension in the summer.

Information from ESPN's Tom Hamilton was used in this report.