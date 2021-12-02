Interim Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has left the club with immediate effect, it was announced on Thursday. Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

MANCHESTER, England -- Michael Carrick has decided to leave Manchester United following his stint as caretaker manager, the club have announced.

United released a statement within minutes of the final whistle after their 3-2 win over Arsenal to reveal Carrick has decided to step down from his role as first-team coach and will leave the club with immediate effect. Ralf Rangnick, who was watching from the stands, will take the reins on Friday until the end of the season.

"My time at this great club will always rank as the best years of my career," said Carrick. "When I first signed over 15 years ago, I never in my wildest dreams could have imagined winning so many trophies and I will certainly never forget the fantastic memories both as a player and as a member of the coaching team.

"However, after a lot of thought and deliberation, I have decided that now is the right time for me to leave the club. I want to place on record my thanks to all of the players and a special mention goes to the backroom staff, working long hours with such a great group of people has been a real pleasure and I have made some long-lasting friendships.

"I am, and will always be, a Manchester United fan and will come to as many matches as possible. I would like to wish Ralf, the staff, the players and the fans all the best for the future and I look forward to being in the stands and supporting the boys as a fan."

Carrick took over as caretaker boss after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's dismissal on Nov. 21. In his three games in charge, he led United to wins over Villarreal and Arsenal and a draw against Chelsea.

"He just spoke to us in the dressing room, an emotional dressing room really, as he's been a big part of this club for a large number of years as a player but also as a coach," United captain Harry Maguire said after the match. "He's been a great player for this club, a legend at the club, he's won everything at the club and he's been a fantastic servant in terms of his coaching.

"He's a really likable man, all the lads respect him and he's been amazing with each and every one of us. We're going to miss him, of course we're going to miss him, and we wish him well for the future."

Carrick, who worked as a coach under Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho after ending his playing career in 2018, was the last to leave the pitch after victory over Arsenal, spending time to applaud the Stretford End.

Football director John Murtough added: "Michael leaves with the sincerest thanks and best wishes of everyone at Manchester United after 15 years of exceptional service to the club as a player and as a coach. While we are sad to see him go, we respect and understand Michael's decision.

"He will always be known as one of the finest midfielders in the history of Manchester United, and, more recently, as an excellent coach who has worked tirelessly under two managers to help develop the strong squad which Ralf will now take charge of. We are grateful for the steady leadership Michael has shown through this period of managerial transition, and, while he is now stepping away from day-to-day involvement, he will always be welcome back as a legend of the club."