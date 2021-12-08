Ralf Rangnick described Mason Greenwood as a "massive talent" after the young striker scored a spectacular goal during Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Young Boys in their Champions League group stage finale.

Greenwood, 20, found the net against the Swiss champions with an acrobatic volley from Luke Shaw's cross on his first start for more than a month after a bout of the coronavirus.

"I think today he also showed not only because of that beautiful goal but the way he set up the opportunity for Juan Mata, he's a massive talent," said Rangnick. "Left foot, right foot, good on the ball, also the way that he set up the goal for Fred on Sunday [against Crystal Palace].

"Technically, for his age, he is a great player. My job is to develop him, to make an athlete out of him, and if he manages to do that can be a regular player for this club."

Despite Greenwood's impressive performance and his fifth goal of the season, Rangnick urged the youngster to continue improving if he wants to fulfill his potential.

"Sometimes he looks a bit, not on an athletic level and I think we have to develop him there physically," added Rangnick. "But technically all the things he can do with the ball are outstanding.

"I am not worried about his technical level.We need to develop him physically and mentally and if we manage to do that he can become a regular player and an invaluable player for our club in the future."

Meanwhile, United are hopeful right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be available for the trip to Norwich City on Friday after he was stretchered off after the final whistle following a collision with the advertising boards.

"He had two knocks, one on wrist and on his knee," said Rangnick. "He's being treated in the locker room. We're positive he can train the day after tomorrow and be part of the team against Norwich."