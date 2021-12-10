What did we learn about Rangnick's Man Utd in his debut win? (1:04)

Ralf Rangnick will tell his Manchester United players they will no longer be allowed to recover from injury away from the club's Carrington training base after learning of Paul Pogba's decision to spend time in Dubai following a thigh problem.

Pogba was given permission from the club and former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to start his rehabilitation at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex after suffering the injury during the last international break.

- Insider Notebook: Rangnick's Man United masterplan

Pogba spoke to new interim boss Rangnick on Tuesday before arriving back in Manchester on Friday and speaking at a news conference ahead of the trip to Norwich City, the German suggested there would be a change of policy in the future.

"My former clubs were always trying to make sure the rehab should take place in the club itself," said Rangnick.

"As far as I can tell the medical department is really good, very good, with many different approaches towards rehab. I would not want players to do their rehab abroad or anywhere else, but the decision on Paul was taken before I came.

"In the future, and I have already spoken to the medical department, I want players with injuries, and hopefully we don't get long-term injuries, but if we have them in the future I want them to stay here."

Pogba has missed the last six games after injuring himself during a shooting drill while on duty with France and despite his return to Enlgand, Rangnick expects it to be "week" before he is available again.

The 28-year-old is out of contract in the summer and from Jan. 1 will be able to negotiate terms with clubs outside the Premier League, but Rangnick insists he should not have to convince the World Cup winner to want to stay at Old Trafford.

"I wouldn't say he's not worth keeping but of course players have to want to play and stay for a club and a big club like Manchester United," said the United boss.

"If a player does not want to play for a club like Manchester United, medium or long-term, I don't think it makes sense to convince him to change his mind.

"This is such a massive club with such fantastic support from the supporters, I don't think anyone in the club should try to convince a player to stay.

"Let's have him come back, get fully fit, train with the team and then see where we stand."