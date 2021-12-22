Why Paul Pogba 'has to go' from Manchester United (1:22)

Manchester United expect Paul Pogba to stay during the January transfer window despite the midfielder nearing the end of his contract at Old Trafford, sources have told ESPN.

Pogba will be a free agent in the summer and can begin formal negotiations with clubs outside England from Jan. 1.

Sources have told ESPN that United will consider offers for Pogba in January if the France international confirms to the club he has no intention of signing a new deal but, so far, that has not happened.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

The 28-year-old is closing in on a comeback after sustaining a muscle injury in November and, according to sources, has expressed a willingness to work with interim coach Ralf Rangnick.

Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are among the clubs to have expressed an interest in Pogba while he has also not yet ruled out signing an extension at United.

Jesse Lingard is also out of contract next summer and while he is also ready to remain at the club in January, looks set to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Lingard, 29, is keen to find regular first-team football and has concerns he won't get enough games at Old Trafford to force his way back into England's squad ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Dean Henderson's future is also up in the air. Sources have told ESPN that further meetings between United and the England goalkeeper are planned for next week to discuss the possibility of a loan move next month.

United re-opened their Carrington training base on Tuesday following a shut down forced by an outbreak of COVID-19.

Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Scott McTominay, Fred, Mason Greenwood and Luke Shaw all reported for testing with others expected on Wednesday in a staggered return.

Ewan Sharp was at Carrington on Wednesday with the former FC Toronto coach set to be added to Rangnick's staff as an assistant coach and analyst following the departures of Kieran McKenna and Martyn Pert to Ipswich Town.