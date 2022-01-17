Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick is open to the idea of rebuilding his relationship with Anthony Martial because the striker could yet remain at the club during the January transfer window, sources have told ESPN.

Rangnick has held clear the air talks with Martial after the forward rejected the claim his manager's claim that he "did not want" to be part of the squad for their 2-2 draw with Aston Villa on Saturday.

Privately, Rangnick has insisted he did not say Martial refused to travel, only that he did not feel he could play and that the situation is a case of "crossed wires" rather than an irreparable rift between the pair.

Martial has already told Rangnick he wants to leave this month, but United are demanding any interested club cover all the 26-year-old's wages and pay a loan fee.

Sevilla have had an offer rejected, sources previously told ESPN, and while there has been speculation about interest from Juventus and Barcelona, United have not received an official bid.

If an acceptable offer is not tabled, Martial will stay at Old Trafford until at least the end of the season. He is under contract until 2024 with the option of another year.

Rangnick decided to omit Martial from squads over Christmas and new year in favour of other players but was keen to bring him back for the trip to Villa after injuries to forwards Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford.

Ralf Rangnick has said his dispute with Anthony Martial over his availability to play vs. Aston Villa was a misunderstanding. Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

United's bench at Villa Park included only eight players and two goalkeepers with the German coach saying afterwards that Martial had chosen not to be involved.

Martial later posted on social media that he "will never refuse to play a match for Man United."

Rangnick is conscious he will need a big squad to cope with a hectic second half of the season with games in three competitions, and sources have told ESPN he is prepared to offer Martial an olive branch after what he believes has been a misunderstanding.

Meanwhile, sources have told ESPN that Flamengo will have to up their bid to sign Andreas Pereira permanently.

Pereira has impressed on loan with the Brazilian side, who have offered £6.7 million to secure his signature. However, United are asking for more than £10m for the midfielder.