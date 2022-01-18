Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has said his disagreement with Anthony Martial over whether he was available to face Aston Villa is now "resolved" and that the striker could be included in the squad for the trip to Brentford.

Rangnick said after the 2-2 draw at Villa Park that Martial "did not want" to be part of the squad for the game. Martial later hit back on social media insisting he would never refuse to play.

But after the pair held talks on Sunday, Rangnick said the Frenchman, who has asked to leave Old Trafford in January, could play against Brentford in Wednesday's Premier League game.

"I'm here now for six weeks, all the things that needed to be said, I said after the press conference [at Villa]," Rangnick told a news conference on Tuesday.

"I had a conversation with him on Sunday, a personal conversation with him about what happened and how I saw the whole situation, the matter is now resolved.

"He didn't train yesterday and the day before yesterday, he will probably train today [Tuesday] and after training then I will take the decision if he is nominated [for the squad] or not. Let's see what will happen then."

Rangnick is hopeful of having Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford available to face Brentford after both missed the trip to Villa.

Paul Pogba has also returned to training after nearly two months out with a thigh injury but won't be considered for the next two games against Brentford and West Ham on Saturday while he builds up his fitness.

"Cristiano and Marcus were training yesterday so I suppose they will be training today but in the press conference before Villa I was convinced Cristiano would be ready and Marcus so we have to wait," Rangnick added. "I think they both could be available.

"Paul Pogba had his first day of training with the whole group and he showed what an extraordinary player he could be.

"He won't be available for the two games this week but after the break against Middlesbrough and Burnley he could be."