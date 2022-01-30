Greater Manchester Police and Manchester United are working to establish the full circumstances around allegations made against sriker Mason Greenwood.

A statement from Greater Manchester Police said: "Greater Manchester Police is aware of images and video circulating on social media. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."

In a statement issued on Sunday morning, United said they were aware of images posted on social media in relation to claims made against Greenwood, 20.

The statement said: "We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media.

"We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind."

The statement from the Premier League club was issued in response to allegations being posted within images and audio that are no longer visible on a woman's Instagram account.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.