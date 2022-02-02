Mason Greenwood was released on bail Wednesday by police who questioned him on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman.

The Manchester United player, who had been in custody since being arrested on Sunday, has been "released on bail pending further investigation," Greater Manchester Police said.

Greenwood was initially arrested on Sunday on suspicion of rape and assault following the circulation of images and an audio file on social media.

He was further arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of sexual assault and making threats to kill.

United released a statement on Tuesday which read: "Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind. As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice."

Nike have suspended their relationship with Greenwood on Monday.

Greenwood, who has scored six goals this season, has a United contract through 2025.