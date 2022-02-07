Nedum Onouha breaks down what went wrong for Manchester United in their FA Cup elimination vs. Middlesbrough. (1:11)

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first person in the world to reach 400 million followers on Instagram.

The 37-year-old became the first person to reach 200m followers in January 2020 and has now seen that figure double in just over two years.

Ronaldo's posts are mostly about family, football and the occasional promotion of his label, CR7.

The Portugal international is second only to Instagram's official handle that boats 469m followers as of Feb. 7.

That account has over 6,600 posts covering a range of topics and latest updates from Team Instagram.

Ronaldo celebrated his 37th birthday on Saturday and posted a photograph that received almost 14m likes.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner thanked his fans for their best wishes and wrote: "Life is a roller coaster. Hard work, high speed, urgent goals, demanding expectations.

"But in the end, it all comes down to family, love, honesty, friendship, values that make it all worth it. Thanks for all the messages! 37 and counting!"

The former Real Madrid forward was honoured at FIFA The Best awards last month after becoming the men's top goalscorer in the history of FIFA competitions with 115 goals.

Lionel Messi is the second footballer on Instagram's most followed list and recently celebrated having 300m followers.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward and Argentina captain is third on the list of the top 10 most followed people.

Instagram's Top 10 most followed people:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal international and Manchester United player -- 400m followers).

2. Kylie Jenner (American model, businesswoman -- 309m followers).

3. Lionel Messi (Argentina and PSG player -- 306m followers).

4. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (actor -- 295m followers).

5. Selena Gomez (American singer and actress -- 295m followers).

6. Ariana Grande (American singer and actress -- 294m followers).

7. Kim Kardashian (American model, businesswoman -- 284m followers).

8. Beyonce Knowles (American singer -- 237m followers).

9. Justin Bieber (American singer -- 219m followers).

10. Khloe Kardashian (American model, businesswoman -- 219m followers).