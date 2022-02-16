Gab Marcotti suggests Man United should resolve their managerial situation before chasing Christopher Nkunku. (1:27)

Manchester United have been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, England's Football Association (FA) said on Wednesday.

United's players were in uproar when referee Peter Bankes initially handed Brighton defender Lewis Dunk only a yellow card after he grabbed Anthony Elanga's shoulder and dragged him back on 53 minutes.

United's players surrounded Bankes, with goalscorer Bruno Fernandes earning a yellow card for his protests.

Bankes was advised to review the decision by the VAR and changed Dunk's yellow to a straight red card after watching a replay on the pitchside monitor.

The FA said United have until Monday to respond to the charge.