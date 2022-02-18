Janusz Michallik speaks about Man United's top four hopes after their 1-1 draw with Southampton. (0:49)

Man United 'shooting themselves in the foot' for top four finish (0:49)

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick said the dressing room atmosphere at the club has improved since his arrival as interim boss.

There have been reports of rifts within the squad at Old Trafford but Rangnick said the mood is "better" after allowing "unhappy players" like Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek to leave on loan in the January transfer window.

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

"My focus is on the team, the next game," Rangnick told a news conference on Friday. "Obviously, I have heard about what was written. I can only tell you from my personal experience in the last 12 weeks, yes there were players unhappy.

"The squad was too big, players realised they wouldn't get game time and the atmosphere is better than it used to be a couple of weeks ago for all those reasons I spoke about.

"For us it's about performing well, showing togetherness on the pitch, winning games and those are the things we can influence, all the other things we can't."

Rangnick, who takes his team to Leeds United on Sunday, also dismissed suggestions he could look to replace Harry Maguire as captain while the England defender works to rediscover his form after suffering a dip.

"I have never spoken with any player about a possible change of captaincy," Rangnick said.

"This has never been an issue for me. It's me to decide who's captain. Harry is our captain and will stay our captain until the end of the season and there is nothing else to that."

United are looking to claim back-to-back wins at Elland Road after beating Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Edinson Cavani is unavailable but Nemanja Matic is back in training after injury.

"Edinson Cavani will still be out, he's still having some problems with his groin and his stomach," Rangnick said. "The same is true with Tom Heaton.

"Apart from that, everybody else seems to be available. Nemanja Matic is back. He's maybe available, if not for Leeds, for the next two games.

"We are fully aware the Leeds game is important one for us, to stay where we are in the table.

"We have an important one at Atletico Madrid [on Wednesday] in a competition we would like to proceed to the next round and then we have Watford."