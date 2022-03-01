Manchester United's search for a new manager will be "thorough," according to football director John Murtough, with the new man tasked with returning the club to top of domestic and European football.

United are looking for their next permanent manager after placing Ralf Rangnick in charge until the end of the season following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November.

Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag are favourites for the role but Murtough has promised an extensive search to ensure the appointment of the right candidate as the club look to end a trophy drought that stretches back to 2017.

"We are now conducting a thorough process for the appointment of a new permanent manager who will take charge this summer, with the objective to get us back to challenging for those domestic and European titles," Murtough said.

"We saw improved results under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, following a run in the October and early November period that had seen the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager.

"We know that consistency is key as we strive for a top-four finish this season. I want to reiterate however that this is not the ultimate objective for Manchester United, and everyone at the club is focused on challenging for the top trophies."

Meanwhile, Darren Fletcher, appointed as technical director to work alongside Murtough, has clarified his role at United after questions about why the midfielder has taken an active role in training sessions and on match days.

Technical directors traditionally distance themselves from the day-to-day running of the team but Fletcher has consistently been see alongside Rangnick on the touchline during games.

"With Ralf and his staff coming in, and Michael [Carrick] and Kieran [McKenna] choosing to move on, we had a quick transition process, so part of my role has been to assist with that, both on the training pitch and during games," he said.

"I guess that's been the most visible part for me this season, but that's really an addition to my overall technical director role.

"Probably the key part of the role is taking a holistic view of the path for players from our academy to our first team. That pipeline of academy talent is a massive part of who we are as a club."

New CEO Richard Arnold added: "Everyone associated with Manchester United should have belief in the opportunities that lie ahead of us, both on the pitch and in the way we engage and serve our fans.

"We have a clear vision and we are implementing a strategy to win with an empowered leadership team to drive that forward. We will foster a culture of excellence through a world-class football environment, while strengthening the role of fans at the heart of the club and harnessing the power of Manchester United to make a positive impact on people, the environment and society.

"All of this will be supported by a sustainable operating model that ensures the club is strong for the present and secure for the future."