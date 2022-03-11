Gab & Juls discuss Moussa Dembele being a being a potential option for Manchester United and how this decision came about. (1:16)

Ralf Rangnick is expecting to have both Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani available for Manchester United's clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Ronaldo missed the 4-1 derby defeat to Manchester City with a hip problem but resumed training on Thursday and is set to be available for the visit of Antonio Conte's side.

- ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Cavani could also feature after missing the last six games through injury but Luke Shaw is still sidelined after a positive COVID test and Scott McTominay is a doubt with a calf problem.

"Cristiano resumed training yesterday [Thursday] he trained the whole training session and I expect him to train today," Rangnick told a news conference on Friday. "I would've thought he was available tomorrow."

Rangnick also addressed speculation Ronaldo is looking to leave Old Trafford just a year after his return and the 37-year-old's trip to Portugal last weekend while his teammates were enduring a humbling experience at the Etihad Stadium.

"I haven't asked him if he's happy in Manchester or at this club," Rangnick said. "He's fit again, resumed training yesterday and we shall see which formation we will line up with tomorrow.

"It doesn't make sense to look back on what happened the last six or seven days. What is important is what happens tomorrow. He and Edi are both available for tomorrow."

Despite the absence of both Ronaldo and Cavani against City, Marcus Rashford was still left on the sidelines.

It prompted talk that the England striker could look to leave the club but Rangnick has told the 24-year-old he can win back his place if he replicates his performances in matches.

"He has to play at the same level he trains," the German interim manager said. "We spoke about that a week ago, two weeks ago.

"Marcus is training well. He's got an abundance of talent, everything you need for a striker. It's about transforming the training sessions into the games."