Bruno Fernandes is available for Manchester United's Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid after recovering from COVID-19.

The midfielder missed United's 3-2 win over Tottenham on Saturday but after returning a negative test on Sunday was able to train as normal on Monday and is set to be part of the squad for Atletico's visit to Old Trafford.

"He was tested yesterday [Sunday], he tested negative and that's the reason why he could train today," Rangnick told a news conference on Monday.

"As it is right now we have all of the players available for tomorrow.

"There is a small question behind Luke Shaw, he has been training yesterday and today but we have to wait. All the other players are back in training."

United have a short turnaround of 72 hours ahead of the game after facing Spurs on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo inspired the victory over Antonio Conte's side with his first hat-trick since returning to the club and even at the age of 37, Rangnick said he will have no problem throwing him back in against Atletico.

"I'm not worried he has not been able to recover, so far he's always been a person that looks quite a lot after himself, his body, he knows exactly what to do," the interim boss said.

"I'm not worried about that. It's possible we have some new players in the starting XI but there is not much reason to change too many positions. It's good to have everybody available, that's better than missing five or six players."

Victory for United over the Spanish champions on Tuesday would book a place in the quarterfinals of the Champions League for just the third time since 2011.

The 1-1 draw in Madrid three weeks ago means United are set to start the round-of-16 second leg as favourites but Rangnick insists his team will have to be better than they were against Tottenham to go through.

"The game against Tottenham showed the level we can play and with another 10 or 20 percent on top of that I'm sure we can win tomorrow," Rangnick said.

"We have a fantastic opportunity to be in the top eight teams in Europe and this is exactly what we're trying to achieve."