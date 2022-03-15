Steve Nicol shares his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo's hat trick in Manchester United's 3-2 win over Spurs in the Premier League. (0:56)

Manchester United will weigh up all options before deciding how to revamp Old Trafford and although sources have told ESPN their intention is to remain on the same site and implement a "phased rebuild" one of the possibilities is to knock down the stadium and build a new one.

Club chiefs are in the process of meeting companies ahead of appointing a Master Planner who will oversee the project; one of the commitments made by the Glazer family in the wake of the failed attempt to join the European Super League in 2021.

Sources at United say they will listen to a "variety of ideas" but insist the preference is to remain on the same site in Manchester and ensure the team continues to play at Old Trafford throughout the process.

One of the difficulties around bulldozing the stadium and starting again is a lack of temporary venues which could host games during building work.

Old Trafford has been United's home since 1910 but has not been significantly redeveloped since 2006, when seating was added in the quadrants either side of the Sir Alex Ferguson stand to raise the capacity to more than 75,000.

The club have not placed a limit on budget or capacity increase and have promised fans they will be fully consulted before plans are finalised.

Old Trafford's capacity is 76,000. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Speaking at a fans' forum in February, Collette Roche, Chief Operating Officer, said: "We have been assessing the capabilities of globally-leading consultants who want to help us develop a masterplan for the modernisation of Old Trafford, with the ultimate aim of improving the matchday experience for fans

"We have met with companies across a range of disciplines, including architecture, engineering, construction, crowd modelling, transport, security and many more

"We are hoping to appoint our preferred partners in the coming weeks; following this, we will be able to formally kick-off phase 1 of the project, which will be focused on establishing the vision and objectives for the masterplan."