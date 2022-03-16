Marcus Rashford has said he has been "worn down" by abuse after a video circulating on social media showed the Manchester United forward becoming involved in a verbal altercation following the Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid.

The video showed Rashford being heckled as he left Old Trafford on Tuesday and at one point turning round to confront a supporter.

The 24-year-old, who came on as a second-half substitute during Atletico's 1-0 win, has taken criticism following a dip in form and responding to the video in a statement on Wednesday said "emotion got the better of me."

The statement published on social media read: "A video can paint a thousand words and in this case lead to inaccurate info being shared on social media. Guys for weeks I've been heckled, threatened, questioned and last night my emotion got the better of me.

"I'm a human being. Reading and hearing that stuff about yourself every day it wears you down.

"No one is more critical of my performance than me. But what you see in this video lacks context. I had been heckled from the minute I stepped foot outside the ground, abuse not just aimed at my football.

"People were looking for a reaction from me. Phones were at the ready. Of course I should have walked straight past and ignored it, that's what we're supposed to do right?"

Marcus Rashford came on as a second-half substitute against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. Michael Regan/Getty Images

Rashford also used his written statement to hit back at suggestions that the video had caught him making an offensive gesture towards fans, although he did accept his reaction to the taunts had been "silly".

"I want to clarify two things," he added. "The first being what I actually said to the man throwing abuse at me: 'Come over here and say it to my face' (a fact security can back up) and secondly, the fact I used my forefinger to direct the fan to 'come over and say it to my face.' I did not gesture with my middle finger.

"I'm not entitled. This isn't ego. I'm upset. I'm disappointed. And in that moment it was silly but I was being human."