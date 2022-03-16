Paul Pogba has offered a reward for information after his home was burglarised while his children were inside during Manchester United's Champions League loss to Atletico Madrid.

The Manchester United midfielder was informed of the incident after the final whistle at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

Pogba's wife, Zulay, was in the stands for the game, but his two young children were at home at the time.

A statement issued by Pogba on Wednesday read: "Last night our family's worst nightmare was realised when our home was broken into and burglarised while our babies were sleeping in their bedroom.

"The burglars were in our home for less than five minutes but in that time they took from us something more valuable than anything we had in our home; our sense of safety and security.

"This occurred during the final minutes of last night's match when they knew that we would not be home.

"My wife and I rushed home not knowing if our children were safe and unharmed. As a father there is no feeling worse in this world than not being there to protect your children and I sincerely hope that no one ever has to feel what I felt last night.

"It is for this reason that I would like to offer a reward for anyone who has a clue to help us. Please send an info to rewardpogba@gmail.com."

It is the third incident involving Manchester-based footballers this year, with sources telling ESPN that the club plans to review security measures for all of its players.

Pogba's United teammate, Victor Lindelof, suffered a break-in at his home in January and Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo was assaulted during a burglary at his home in February.