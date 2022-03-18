Ale Moreno was confused by Manchester United's substitutions in their Champions League loss to Atletico Madrid. (1:15)

Manchester United will use the international break to press ahead with their search for a new manager with club chiefs hopeful of being able to make an announcement before the end of the season, sources have told ESPN.

Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag remain the leading two candidates for the job at Old Trafford and United have been encouraged to push forward with talks after both Paris Saint-Germain and Ajax were knocked out of the Champions League.

- ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Sources have told ESPN that United are also monitoring Thomas Tuchel's situation at Chelsea but have so far been given no encouragement he could be available in the summer.

The uncertainty at Stamford Bridge, caused by UK government sanctions placed on owner Roman Abramovich, has thrown Tuchel's future into doubt but it is likely any new owner would want to keep the German coach, who helped Chelsea win the Champions League last season.

United have sounded out both Pochettino and Ten Hag about becoming their next permanent manager but were keen to keep negotiations informal while their clubs were still in the Champions League.

United, PSG and Ajax all failed to make the quarterfinals ahead of the two-week break from club football. United are keen to have a manager in place before the end of the season to allow the new man time to influence the summer recruitment plans.

Luis Enrique and Julen Lopetegui are also being considered while Carlo Ancelotti has been identified as a candidate, but only if a short-term appointment was necessary.

Meanwhile, United have distanced themselves from suggestions they could set up a cricket team bearing their name.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, posted a picture on social media of him meeting Avram Glazer with a claim that talks had taken place.

However, sources have told ESPN that while the idea was proposed, it is not under consideration.