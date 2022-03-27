Manchester United's Paul Pogba said the lack of trophies at the club in the last few years has been upsetting and that he wants to "play for something" in the future.

The France international re-signed for United in 2016 and won two pieces of silverware with the side in that first season -- the League Cup and Europa League -- but since then, United have failed to win any trophies. Their trophy drought will extend to five years this season, their worst run in 40 years, after being knocked out of the FA Cup and the Champions League.

Pogba has failed to impress on a regular basis at Old Trafford, but now on international duty with France, he has said the lack of results has been difficult.

"The truth has to be said -- there have been difficult times, especially when I was at Manchester," Pogba told Telefoot. "When I haven't played or when the results weren't there, coming here [the French squad] gives me a boost.

"It's difficult because a lot has happened, from the change in manager to my injury. We're no longer fighting for a title, so it's neutral.

"I want to win titles, I want to play for something. Whether it be this year or even the previous ones, we haven't won anything. That's what's sad, in the end."

Pogba's contract at Old Trafford expires this summer, with the midfielder yet to to sign an extension. If fresh terms are not agreed, the 29-year-old will be a free agent on June 30.

When asked about his future, Pogba replied: "Nothing is decided on my future, nothing is done.

"I can decide tomorrow, just as I can decide during the transfer window. I want to bounce back and finish the season well."