Manchester United are upping security after a number of players have been subjected to targeted attacks, sources have told ESPN.

Victor Lindelof, Paul Pogba and Tahith Chong have all suffered break-ins at their homes this year, Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo was injured in a similar incident and Liverpool players have also been affected.

Sources have told ESPN that United are becoming increasingly concerned that players' houses are vulnerable -- particularly when criminals know they are playing matches -- and have taken steps to improve security.

Lindelof's home was attacked during United's win over Brentford and Pogba's home was broken into during the Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid. On both occasions other family members were inside at the time.

The club have held meetings with the squad as a group and individually and offered to review their security at home and recommend improvements including CCTV cameras and onsite guards.

United have also given players access to security experts and rapid response teams.

Meanwhile, sources have told ESPN that United are continuing to monitor coronavirus cases in the Far East ahead of a planned announcement about their preseason tour schedule.

Authorities in Shanghai announced a lockdown in the city on Monday, and although United are not planning to visit mainland China, the developing situation is being watched carefully.

The club have already scrapped plans to play a fixture in Hong Kong after talks broke down when officials made it clear they would not relax their quarantine requirements for visitors. A friendly against Liverpool in Thailand is still being considered along with games in Europe ahead of the start of the new Premier League campaign in August.