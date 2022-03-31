Mark Ogden weighs in on Cristiano Ronaldo's future with Manchester United following Ronaldo's statement about the future of his football career. (0:42)

Manchester United will play two matches in Australia in July in the Premier League giants' first overseas preseason tour in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

United will face four-time A-League Men champions Melbourne Victory on July 15, before squaring off against fellow Premier League club Crystal Palace four days later.

Both matches will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, which has a capacity of 100,000, and the Victorian government said it expected the games to attract around 150,000 fans.

"This is a great opportunity to see one of the world's greatest sporting teams play in Melbourne," Victoria's minister for employment Jaala Pulford said.

Manchester United last visited Australia in July 2019, when they faced Leeds United and Perth Glory in Perth.