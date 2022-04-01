What does Harry Maguire need to do to please England fans? (1:08)

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick is adamant Harry Maguire will not suffer the same hostile treatment at Old Trafford as he did at Wembley while playing for England.

Maguire was booed ahead of England's friendly with Ivory Coast on Tuesday; a reception manager Gareth Southgate branded "a joke" after the game.

The United centre-back has been heavily criticised by fans after a poor campaign and was cheered by some supporters when he was substituted during the Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Maguire is set to be back in action when former club Leicester City visit Old Trafford on Saturday and Rangnick is sure he will get a warm welcome.

"He's been a very valuable player for the team and the club," Rangnick told a news conference on Friday. "I didn't understand what happened at Wembley and it won't happen in our stadium with the Red Army.

"He's been playing well for Manchester United and England in the last couple of years. Gareth Southgate said something after the game and Harry Kane. I didn't watch the game but I heard what had happened after they announced the starting line-up. It's difficult to understand."

There have been repeated calls for Maguire to be dropped and stripped of the captaincy but Rangnick suggested he will keep faith with the £80 million defender for the Premier League run-in.

"I don't think this is a personal thing, it hasn't anything to do with Harry himself," Rangnick added.

"We know there are one or two players who have been criticised in the last few months, for example Fred -- a very important player for this team, playing regularly for the team and Brazil.

"Maybe it's still got to do with the high expectations around this club and people tend to compare with former players and legends. Fred and Harry are important players and players with the right attitude."

Rangnick also confirmed Edinson Cavani is set to be out "for a couple of weeks" after suffering a calf injury while on international duty with Uruguay.