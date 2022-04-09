David de Gea criticised his Manchester United teammates after their 1-0 defeat at Everton and said the team are "not good enough."

United produced a woeful display at Goodison Park on Saturday and remain in seventh place in the Premier League table with their top-four hopes fading.

Everton, who are battling relegation this season, were comfortable throughout the second-half and De Gea delivered a withering assessment of United's performance.

"We knew before today they were struggling and how difficult it was going to be," he told BT Sport in his postmatch interview. "We don't score, we don't even create proper chances to score.

"I don't know what to say, to be honest. We're not good enough, that's for sure. It's going to be very difficult now to be in the top four.

"Of course it's not the perfect atmosphere. They were tired, they were nervous, but they keep going and keep fighting. They had more desire than us, which is not acceptable. It's very sad to lose today."

The United goalkeeper was also critical of his side after they were knocked out of the Champions League against Atletico Madrid at the round-of-16 stage last month.

Following a run of one win in five league matches, United coach Ralf Rangnick said it will be tough for the club to finish in the top four after the loss.

"It's not only creativity. I think we had enough creative payers on the pitch," Rangnick told BBC Sport. It's also about being physical enough in the final third, being physical and trying to score a goal."

"We didn't have enough players in the box. As long as we don't win our own games it doesn't make sense to hope for good results from the other teams."