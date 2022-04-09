Janusz Michallik speaks about Man United's performance in their 1-0 loss to Everton. (1:52)

Manchester United are investigating an incident in which Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly smashed a supporter's phone following the 1-0 Premier League defeat to Everton on Saturday.

Footage shared on social media showed Ronaldo leaving the pitch at Goodison Park and appearing to slap a mobile phone out of a fan's hand and onto the floor after being verbally abused.

United told ESPN they are investigating the incident but stressed it is not clear what happened or that it was intentional.

Ronaldo, United's top scorer this season, returned to the United team after missing last weekend's 1-1 draw with Leicester City due to illness.

However, he was unable to inspire the team to victory against relegation-threatened Everton.