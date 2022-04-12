Craig Burley sees so many problems at Manchester United and isn't sure Erik ten Hag will be able to succeed there. (1:33)

Manchester United's negotiations with Erik ten Hag are at "an advanced stage," sources have told ESPN, with the framework of a deal in place for the Dutchman to become the new manager at Old Trafford.

Sources on both sides of the negotiations insist a formal agreement has not yet been signed, but the expectation is that Ten Hag will be announced as the next permanent boss, possibly before the end of April.

ESPN reported last week United were set to finalise the appointment, and Ten Hag has been keen to ensure he will be given the best chance of success, and has raised questions during talks about the club's structure, recruitment process and how much money will be available to strengthen the squad.

However, sources close to the 52-year-old have stressed he has never demanded full control over signings and insist he is happy to have a veto over new players along with the recruitment department, which is in line with the power granted to previous managers Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ten Hag will stay in charge of Ajax until the end of the season, when they conclude their campaign with a trip to Vitesse on May 15, but is likely to have an influence on transfer dealings before then.

United will also need to come to an agreement with Ajax, where Ten Hag has been manager since December 2017, but sources have indicated it should not be a problem.

The Dutch club's CEO is former United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar. Ten Hag has also been linked with a move to RB Leipzig, although sources close to the Bundesliga side have insisted they are more than happy with coach Domenico Tedesco after a much improved second half of the season.

Sources close to United have viewed the links as a negotiating tactic from Ten Hag and his representatives and club chiefs do not believe anything will now stand in the way of appointing the former Utrecht and Twente boss as their next manager.