Bruno Fernandes was involved in a car crash on Monday. imon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Bruno Fernandes is expected to be available for Manchester United's Premier League clash with Liverpool despite being involved in a car crash on Monday, sources have told ESPN.

Fernandes is scheduled to train as normal after being involved in a collision close to United's Carrington training base on Monday morning.

Sources have told ESPN that no one was seriously hurt in the incident involving another vehicle in a residential part of Dunham, Cheshire. The 27-year-old was able to walk away unhurt.

Ralf Rangnick's side take on Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday. It is the start of a crucial three-game run for United, who play Arsenal on Saturday before a home game against Chelsea on April 28.

Fernandes played 90 minutes in the 3-2 win over Norwich City at Old Trafford on Saturday.