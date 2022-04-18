Why Tchouameni would be perfect for Erik Ten Hag at Man United (1:31)

Ralf Rangnick said Manchester United "have a chance" against Liverpool but only if the players "raise their level" at Anfield.

Rangnick did not hide his frustration at the performance during the 3-2 win over Norwich City on Saturday -- particularly defensively -- and warned his players a similar display would be punished by Jurgen Klopp's side.

United head to Anfield 19 points behind Liverpool, who need to win to keep up the pressure on Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title.

"We definitely will travel there [on Tuesday] and try to get three points, this is what it's all about," Rangnick told a news conference on Monday.

"It's about our situation. After the results we are still in the race for fourth but to stay in it we have to win almost every game.

"We might be the underdogs for most people but if we raise our level we have a chance."

Rangnick is set to be without Fred, Scott McTominay, Edinson Cavani, Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane against Liverpool.

Varane was not able to join in the full session at Carrington on Monday and the continued absence of both Fred and McTominay means Rangnick will be forced to field Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba in midfield -- two players who are set to leave Old Trafford in the summer.

"Rapha didn't train with the team, he was on the pitch with one of our rehab coaches," said the interim boss.

"In regard to injuries, we have the same situation as we had in the last two games."

Bruno Fernandes is set to be available despite being involved in a car crash on Monday.