Fans at Tuesday's Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United honoured Cristiano Ronaldo following the death of the player's newborn son.

Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, announced on social media on Monday that one of their newborn twins had died. Manchester United confirmed that Ronaldo would not travel to face Liverpool on Tuesday evening. A statement read: "Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time."

At the match at Anfield, fans applauded in the seventh minute of the game, coinciding with Ronaldo's No. 7 jersey, with "You'll Never Walk Alone" ringing among the crowd.

Ronaldo had announced last year that the couple was expecting twins. The Portugal star has four older children.

"We are all devastated at this loss," Ronaldo wrote on the social media post, "and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."