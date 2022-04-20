Robson: Man United were always going to lose with that lineup (1:04)

Manchester United have confirmed that senior scouts Jim Lawlor and Marcel Bout have left the club.

Lawlor will step down from his role as chief scout in the summer after 16 years at Old Trafford while Bout, who arrived under Dutch manager Louis van Gaal in 2014, has ended his eight-year stint as head of global scouting.

"Jim Lawlor has decided to step down from his role as chief scout in the summer after 16 years with the club," a United club spokesperson said.

- Breaking down Liverpool's sublime team goal vs. Man Utd

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

"During that time, Jim played a key role in the development of multiple trophy-winning Manchester United teams and was an important source of guidance to Sir Alex Ferguson and each of the managers who have followed him.

"Jim leaves the club with our warmest thanks for his significant contribution and our very best wishes for the future."

Sources have told ESPN that the departures are not related to the imminent arrival of a new permanent manager.

Manchester United said both scouts leave with their best wishes. Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is set to take on the role of manager, sources have told ESPN.

United are continuing to revamp the way they recruit new players following the appointments of John Murtough as football director and Darren Fletcher as technical director in March 2021 and the exits of Lawlor and Bout are viewed as part of that process.

"Marcel Bout has departed from his role as head of global scouting after eight years with the club," added a United spokesperson.

"A respected figure within and outside of Manchester United, Marcel has played an important part as an assistant coach and in the strengthening of our scouting capabilities in recent years.

"Marcel leaves the club with our warmest thanks for his significant contribution and our very best wishes for the future."