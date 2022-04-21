Harry Maguire called police after receiving a bomb threat to his family home. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Police were called to the home of Manchester United captain Harry Maguire after the defender received a bomb threat.

The 29-year-old reported the threat to the police who swept the player's home.

A Cheshire Police statement read: "On Wednesday April 20, Cheshire Police were called to reports of a bomb threat at an address in the Wilmslow area.

"No evacuations took place, but as a precautionary measure a police explosives dog has attended the address this afternoon, Thursday April 21, to conduct a search of the gardens and surrounding area."

Maguire lives at his family home with his fiancee and two children.

A spokesperson for the player released a statement which read: "In the last 24 hours, Harry has received a serious threat to his family home.

"He has reported this to the police who are now looking into the matter. The safety of his family and those around him is obviously Harry's number one priority.

"He will continue to prepare for this weekend's fixture as normal and we will not be commenting in any further detail at this time."

Maguire was last in action during United's 4-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday.