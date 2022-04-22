Erik ten Hag says that if he had not been granted "control" over transfers at Manchester United he would not have taken the job.

The Dutchman will take over at Old Trafford in the summer and says negotiations with the club were only concluded once he was given more input into player recruitment, although he insists he does not want to be "sole ruler".

Rangnick: Pogba may have played last Utd match

Ten Hag: The 'tactically brilliant' coach who became a winner at Ajax

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

"I set requirements in advance about how I want to work," he told Dutch outlet Trouw.

"If they aren't granted, I won't do it. I am ultimately responsible and accounted for the results. I don't want to be the sole ruler, I stand for cooperation, but control in transfers is a condition for me."

Aside from reshaping the squad, Ten Hag will also be tasked with getting a grip of the current crop of players.

The 52-year-old will inherit a group which includes the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford but insists every player will have to follow his instructions if they want to remain at the club

"I will not change my view on coaching," he added.

"The material always determines how you play, but I indicate the requirements that come with it and the standards. I tell who has what task and who does not meet it, will be told that, regardless of who it is. I make no concessions in that regard."