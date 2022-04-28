Gab & Juls wonder what Erik ten Hag's plan for 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo is at Manchester United. (1:56)

Ralf Rangnick says Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United future will be one of the topics up for discussion when he finally gets a chance to meet new manager Erik ten Hag.

Rangnick insists he will "definitely" take up his consultancy role next season despite sources telling ESPN the 63-year-old is set to accept an offer to take over as coach of Austria's national team.

Ronaldo scored United's equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Thursday -- his 23rd goal of the season -- but Rangnick accepts the 37-year-old's future remains up in the air.

- Ogden: Not even Ronaldo can save Man United

- ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

"We will have to speak about it between us; with Erik [ten Hag], myself and the board," said Rangnick when asked whether Ronaldo will stay at Old Trafford next season.

"Cristiano has another year of contract and it's also important to see and find out what Cristiano wants to do and see if he wants to stay.

"I haven't been able to speak with Erik so far and it doesn't make sense to speak about it [Ronaldo' future] right now."

Ralf Rangnick and Cristiano Ronaldo following Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Old Trafford on Thursday. Getty Images

Speaking after the draw with Chelsea, Rangnick said the details of his advisory role have now been clarified with the board.

He suggested the post would centre on the club's recruitment and said that even if Ronaldo stays, United fans can expect at least one striker to arrive in the summer.

"There has to be a focus on bringing in a couple of new strikers, this is for sure," he added.

"Not only the goal Cristiano scored but his whole performance, his attitude at age of 37, this is not normal to do that. If he plays like he did today he can still be a big help to this team.

"It is Erik's and Cristiano's decision for what he can do next but today his performance was really great."