Ralf Rangnick has said he will urge Manchester United to sign younger players in the future rather than focusing on signing established star names.

Earlier on Friday, Rangnick was named as Austria's new head coach and signed a contract until 2024.

The 63-year-old will advise on recruitment and said his preference would be for United to target young players while moving away from a philosophy that has seen the club spend heavily on the likes of Angel Di Maria, Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba.

"My opinion is the club should try to find future top players and try to develop them," Rangnick said. "We just need to look into the other top clubs in England and also in other countries in Europe and what players did they sign in the past and you get the answer.

"It is obvious the club and team needs new players. Some players have no contracts and some might want more game time and are on loan already. "It is obvious the club needs quite a few new players. You need mentality, quality, physicality and skill -- the full package."

United are set to miss out on a place in next season's Champions League after falling behind Arsenal and Tottenham in the race for the top four.

Rangnick insisted that even without Champions League football the club can attract the right players but accepted that they might struggle if Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea are also interested.

"As a club with supporters, stadium, quality of training ground, I would say yes [United is attractive] but as soon as other clubs like Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are involved you need some good reasons," Rangnick added. "Someone needs to explain to the players and that is why it is important what Erik [ten Hag] thinks.

"I know from Jurgen [Klopp] and Thomas [Tuchel] if they want players they talk to them and the same is probably true of Pep [Guardiola]. Speak to them and find out about their mentality and character and if they are the right fit."

Rangnick has three games left as interim manager, starting with Brentford's trip to Old Trafford on Monday.

Jadon Sancho, who missed the 1-1 draw with Chelsea, could be out for the rest of the season with the England international suffering with tonsillitis.

"Jadon might be out for the rest of the season," Rangnick said. "Since the last game is another three weeks to go, for the next two I think it is unlikely. He has an inflammation on his tonsils and high temperatures."