Matt Judge has resigned as Manchester United's director of football negotiations, sources have told ESPN, as the Old Trafford side continues an overhaul of its off-field operations.

Judge, who has been involved in United's transfer business since 2014, is currently serving a notice period and will leave later this year.

Judge led contract negotiations under former executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, but took up his current title in March last year when Darren Fletcher was named technical director and John Murtough promoted to football director.

A source from Reuters added that the departure was amicable as a "change in leadership, structure and approach" led Judge to reconsider his long-term plans at the club.

United's chief scout, Jim Lawlor, and Marcel Bout, the head of global scouting, also left United earlier this month.

Earlier on Friday, interim boss Ralf Rangnick was named head coach of the Austria national team but is set to continue in a consultancy role at United, who will welcome Erik ten Hag as their new permanent manager next season.

United, sixth in the league standings with 55 points, host 12th-placed Brentford on Monday.