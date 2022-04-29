Police have made an application to extend the bail of Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood following his arrest in January on suspicion of rape, assault and threats to kill.

Greenwood's initial bail period was due to expire on April 30 but Greater Manchester Police have applied to have it extended. The hearing is set to be held in June.

The 20-year-old remains on conditional bail and suspended by United.

A statement issued by GMP on Friday read: "We are continuing to investigate a report made to us on Sunday Jan. 30 of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence. A 20-year-old man arrested that day on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman, and threats to kill, remains on bail.

"An application has been made to the courts to have his bail extended beyond Saturday April 30, but the hearing isn't expected to be until mid-June. The suspect will remain on conditional bail until the date of the court hearing."

Greenwood was initially arrested on Jan. 30 following the circulation of images and an audio recording on social media.

He has not played for United since Jan. 22 and remains unavailable for training and matches. Nike announced in February they had ended their partnership with Greenwood.