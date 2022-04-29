Mark Ogden tears into Ralf Rangnick's time in charge of Manchester United after being named Austria manager. (1:21)

Ralf Rangnick has been confirmed as Austria's new head coach.

The 63-year-old, who has been interim manager at Manchester United since November, has signed a contract until 2024.

Rangnick confirmed he has held talks with the United board and will still take up his two-year consultancy role at Old Trafford from the summer.

He will remain in charge of the first team for the final three games of the season against Brentford, Brighton and Crystal Palace.

"I will take over as national team manager of Austria at the end of the season but will continue my consultancy with Manchester United," Rangnick said.

"I'm really looking forward to playing my part in helping United become a real force again.

Ralf Rangnick replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

"It is an honour for me to take on the role of [Austria] manager.

"The prospect of contesting the European Championship in Germany with a young team hungry for success fills me with great anticipation."

Austria, who were beaten by Wales in their World Cup playoff in March, are next in action in June when they face Croatia, Denmark and France in the UEFA Nations League.

Rangnick has endured a difficult spell as interim boss at Old Trafford, winning just 10 of his 26 games in charge in all competitions.

United have only won two Premier League games since the beginning of March and have slipped behind Arsenal and Tottenham in the race for a top four finish and Champions League qualification.