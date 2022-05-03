Shaka Hislop discusses if Monday's win over Brentford was Cristiano Ronaldo's last game at Old Trafford with Manchester United. (1:06)

Raphael Varane has said he is "excited" to work with incoming manager Erik ten Hag at Manchester United after seeing first-hand what the Dutchman can do.

Varane was part of the Real Madrid team which was knocked out of the Champions League by Ten Hag's Ajax in 2019 and the Frenchman said he is the right man to lead United next season.

"I played against them in the Champions League and they played very well," Varane said.

"I'm very excited to work with him. I'm looking forward to working with him. I think he has good experience and he's a good person to work in this club."

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has suggested Ten Hag will have to oversee an extensive rebuild at Old Trafford when he takes the reins in the summer.

But Varane said there is already plenty to work with in the existing squad, despite a demoralising season which is likely to end with United failing to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Raphael Varane scored his first Manchester United goal in the 3-0 win over Brentford on Monday. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

"I think we have good players, players with experience," Varane added. "We can be more in control during games. Sometimes we're able to play very well for 20 or 30 minutes and then play bad 10 or 15 minutes.

"We lost a lot of points like this. I think if we are consistent, we can improve a lot, so I think it's a collective work we have to do."

Varane has endured a stop-start campaign during his first season in English football with a series of injuries restricting him to just 28 appearances in all competitions.

But the 29-year-old is hopeful a summer holiday and a full preseason will help him rediscover his best form under Ten Hag.

"I think I need a full preseason to be fit but I think next season will be better," he said. "I think this season was not bad but we can improve and we can do better."

"The feeling to be a United player is something special. I am very happy to play in the Premier League and it's a great experience.

"Obviously, it's not the result what we expected but I'm still positive and I think that the next season will be better."