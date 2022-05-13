Gab and Juls debate whether Frenkie de Jong could reunite with Erik ten Hag at Man United. (1:57)

Manchester United are close to adding Steve McClaren to Erik ten Hag's new-look coaching staff, sources have told ESPN.

United have already agreed a deal for Ajax assistant Mitchell van der Gaag to follow Ten Hag to Old Trafford and sources have told ESPN that McClaren will also be joining the Dutchman's backroom staff.

The pair worked together when McClaren was in charge of FC Twente and Ten Hag is keen for someone with links to United to join him at the club when he takes the reins this summer.

Robin van Persie, Rene Meulensteen and Michael Appleton are among the other names who have also been considered.

McClaren worked as assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford between 1999 and 2001 before taking the manager's job at Middlesbrough. He also managed England between 2006 and 2007.

Sources have told ESPN that McClaren was present at a meeting between Ten Hag and United officials in Amsterdam on Thursday. United football director John Murtough was also part of the talks which focused on recruitment ahead of the summer transfer window.

Ten Hag, who has one game left as Ajax manager after securing the Dutch title with a 5-0 win over Heerenveen on Wednesday, discussed possible ins and outs including interest in Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Sources have told ESPN that United have been alerted to De Jong's possible availability if Barcelona are forced to cash in to raise funds for other transfer business.

Ten Hag has made strengthening the midfield a priority when he takes over while the club are also looking at strikers and central defenders. There remains interest in West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone to compensate for the loss of Dean Henderson, who wants regular first-team football next season.

Sources have told ESPN that United would prefer to loan Henderson for a season but a permanent transfer has not been ruled out.