Gab and Juls debate whether Frenkie de Jong could reunite with Erik ten Hag at Man United. (1:57)

Ralf Rangnick has been assured that Erik ten Hag will have no involvement with the Manchester United first-team during his final week as interim manager, sources have told ESPN.

Ten Hag took charge of Ajax for the final time on Sunday but will not join the Dutch side on their postseason trip to Curacao.

- ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

- Ten Hag: 'Tactically brilliant' coach who became a winner at Ajax

- Ronaldo: Man United need to give Ten Hag time

He is keen to start work on shaping the squad at Old Trafford and making plans for the summer tour of Thailand and Australia but sources have told ESPN that his involvement at the club will not extend to the first-team as they prepare for their final game of the season at Crystal Palace.

United need to win at Selhurst Park to be sure of finishing sixth and earning a place in next season's Europa League.

They could yet have to play in the Europa Conference League with West Ham, who play Brighton on the final day, just two points further back in seventh.

Rangnick, who has been interim boss since November, will prepare his players as normal this week and pick the team to face Palace.

Sources have told ESPN that Ten Hag has been keen to avoid causing a distraction during the final week of the season and plans to spend the week working remotely in the Netherlands.

After holding a meeting with football director John Murtough and other United officials in Amsterdam last week, Ten Hag plans to continue working behind the scenes on recruitment and planning for next season.

The 52-year-old has already added Ajax assistant Mitchell van der Gaag to his Old Trafford staff while Steve McClaren, 61, is also set to take up a role.

Sources have told ESPN that Ten Hag has not ruled out making more additions but is keen to assess the coaches and support staff already at the club before making decisions.